Wilma J. Hoyt
July 5, 1942 - April 27, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Wilma June Hoyt, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, passed away at her home in Rock Hill on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 76.
The daughter of the late William Bensinger and Thelma Chiswell Bensinger, she was born July 5, 1942 in Otisville.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold, at home; three children: Ricky Hoyt and his wife, Althea of Leslie, Arkansas, Michael Hoyt and his wife, Kandi of Rock Hill, and Kathy Jo Traphagen and her husband, Thom of Briscoe; grandchildren: Alyssa and Anthony Freeman of Rock Hill, Brittany and Brendon Cunningham of Bethel, MichaeleAnn Hoyt and Eddie Walsh of Rock Hill, Racheal Recer of Arkansas, and Ryan and Cindi Hoyt, of Arkansas; great grandchildren: Aryanna and Abigail Freeman, Owen (and baby coming in June) Cunningham, Jax Hoyt and Abel Recer, and Nevaeh and Ember Hoyt; four sisters: Myrtle Walker, Thelma (Ramon) Cedeira, Linda (Dan) Millis and Lois (Steve) Magie; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends both here and in Punta Gorda, FL.
Wilma was a kind, loving, generous woman that was the foundation of her family and beloved friend to many. She was an active life member for 58 years and past president of the Rock Hill Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, Alumni of the Otisville High School and member of the 4 o'clock club.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with firematic services starting at 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Rock Hill Firehouse.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill Fire Dept., P.O. Box 116, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019