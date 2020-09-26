Winfred M. Couser
March 28, 1928 - September 24, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Winfred M. Couser of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020 at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, Hamptonburgh, NY. He was 92 years old.
The son of the late Winfred L. Couser and Mary Marie (Pia) Couser, Winfred was born on March 28, 1928 in Newburgh, NY.
Winfred was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for Operating Engineers Local 825.
"Dad enjoyed many years of camping at Ronout Valley Resort in his later years. He was a life member of the Black Rock Fish & Game Club and a former member of the Cornwall Yacht Club where he enjoyed his younger years on the Hudson River in his cabin cruiser that he built. He loved the outdoors and family gatherings."
Winfred was predeceased by his loving wife: Barbara (Hand) Couser. He is survived by his children: Vernon Couser (Claudia), Cynthia Straut (George), Tara Weissman (Mark) and Jill Stewart (Jeff Cowton); his grandchildren: Jennifer Riportella, James Straut, Monica Couser, Bob Devitt, Vernon Couser, Jr., Corey Weissman and family, Shawn Weissman and family, Matthew and Luisa Stewart, Amanda and Chad Wann, Craig and Matthew Cowton, Lesley and Ian Seraichick; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Riportella, Jacob Fuentes, Ethan Wann, and Brayden Cowton; and his brother: John P. Couser (Debbie). Winfred was also predeceased by his sister: Harriet Spencer.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Memorial Contributions in Winfred's name may be made to the charity of one's choice
