Wynter Rayne Ricardo, precious baby girl of Stacy Turner and Ronald Ricardo and beloved sister of Cleosomar Ferreira, Alexas, Kierre, Ronald Jr., Malinda, Ronice and Kiesha, was born in the arms of angels on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She is greeted in Heaven by her sister, Ronda Earline Lisa Ricardo; her paternal grandparents, Earline and Robert Ricardo Sr. and her uncle, Robert Ricardo and mourned on earth by her maternal grandparents, Lisa and Donald Odom Jr. and John Turner Sr., uncles, Donald Odom III, John Turner Jr. and Marcus Ricardo; aunts, Karen Henderson, Cindie Williams and Hazel Green and great aunt Patricia Quackenbush, and great uncles, Lee Cone and Salvatore Carfora, and many many cousins.
Services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 139 S. Main St., Ellenville.
Arrangements entrusted to the Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville. To send a personal condolence to Wynter's family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to May 15, 2020