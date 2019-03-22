Home

Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Reposing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John AME Zion Church
7 Muller Ave.
Highland Falls, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John AME Zion Church
7 Muller Ave
Highland Falls, NY
View Map
Xavier Robert Stegall
May 11, 2000 - March 15, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Xavier Robert Stegall, 18 of Highland Falls, NY died on March 15, 2019 as a result of a brain aneurysm at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. He was born on May 11, 2000 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was a student at Somers High School in Somers, NY.
It is hard to find the words to give a vivid description of Xavier. In our eyes he was perfect. He was kind, gentle, sympathetic, nurturing, dedicated, funny and artistic. His smile was super contagious. He loved Anime, everything Nintendo, Aikido and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Sarah Binns; step-mother, Alitha Binns; his five year old brother, Eric Binns, and one year old sister, Phoenix Binns; his doting maternal grandparents, Earl D. Vass and Robert P. Willis, all of Highland Falls, NY; his Aunt April Vass of Middletown, NY, great aunts and uncles, many cousins, teachers and friends from the entire Hudson Valley.
Mr. Stegall will lay in repose 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at St. John AME Zion Church, 7 Muller Ave., Highland Falls, NY. Funeral service begins at 7 p.m. at the church.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
