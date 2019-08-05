|
|
Yarsah Gbolo
July 21, 2019
Newburgh, NY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend, Yarsah Gbolo aka YaYa of Newburgh, New York she departed this life on July 21, 2019. YaYa was 36.
She is survived by her son, Elijah T. Morris; mother, Margaret D. Gbolo; 11 siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. YaYa is predeceased by her father, James Morris Gbolo Sr.
Ms. Gbolo will repose 8:00 to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 497 Gidney Ave., Newburgh NY, Funeral Service, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beacon Light Tabernacle SDA Church, 1568 NY 9D Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019