Yolanda Aponte
March 3, 1939 - April 21, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Yolanda Aponte of Livingston Manor, NY sadly passed away after a short illness on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 80. She was the only daughter to Carmen Aponte Adams and Oscar Aponte.
Yolanda leaves to cherish fond memories her husband, Anthony Risicato, "Papa Tony" of Livingston Manor; children, Claire and Gary Taggart of Livingston Manor; Anthony and Christine Risicato of New York City; her beloved grandsons, Trever and Evan Taggart and her extended family and dear friends.
Yolanda was born on March 3, 1939 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. As a child she lived in California and later moved to New York City. Prior to graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology and starting her own home interior business she worked as a counselor for Phoenix House where she met the love of her life, Tony. They moved to Livingston Manor in 1977 to raise their children.
Yolanda was a talented and accomplished seamstress; creating one of a kind custom window treatments, pillows and other home furnishings as the owner of Yolanda Custom Interiors, right up until she became ill. She was an active and dedicated member of the community including the Livingston Manor Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for the Catskill Art Society often volunteering her time and talents for community events such as the Livingston Manor Trout Parade.
Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held in the summer. She will be interred in Puerto Rico at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catskill Art Society in Livingston Manor, NY or to the Vieques Conservation and Historical Trust, www.vcht.org.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019