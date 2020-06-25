Yulan Venticinque
1951 - 2020
Yulan Venticinque
October 14, 1951 - June 20, 2020
New Windsor, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Yulan Venticinque of New Windsor, NY announce her passing after a lengthy illness on June 20, 2020, at the age of 68.
Born October 14, 1951 in Hong Kong, Yulan moved to the United States where she married her husband of 45 years, Philip Venticinque.
Yulan is survived by her sister, Agnes Ching-yin Lee (Ka-Yia Siu); her nieces, Joanna Chan (Siu), Rita Wing Si Siu, Wai Kwan Sui, E.J, Jessica, Logan and Trinity; Aunt Annette and Uncle Thomas (Teri); great niece, Caitlin Chan; great nephew, Ethan Chan and several cousins.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, June 28 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., (Rte 94) New Windsor, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 29 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery Goshen, NY
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
