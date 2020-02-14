|
|
Yvette Leibowitz
January 25, 1925 - February 13, 2020
Sackett Lake, NY
Yvette Leibowitz, 95, of Sackett Lake, NY, passed away February 13, 2020.
Yvette was born in Brooklyn in 1925.
She attended the Girl's Commercial High School and became a key punch operator at IBM, Gimbels, and the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She married Martin Leibowitz in 1957 and became a homemaker and mother to three beautiful daughters. Relocating to the Catskills in the 1970s, Yvette went back to work as a daycare provider and teacher. Her beloved Martin predeceased her in 2017.
Yvette is survived by her daughter Patti; and grandchildren Molli and Ethan; her daughter Sheryl; and grandchildren Micquelle, Cynthia, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Elijah, and Ayden; her daughter Barbara; grandchildren, Malaina and Krista-Leigh; and great-grandchildren, Gatlin, Dezman, and Ellison. They will forever remember her love for her children and grandchildren, her dogs, and leopard-print everything.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Maria Snowden, who helped care for Yvette, and to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, who made Yvette's last days easier and allowed her to remain in her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 16th at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Entombment will immediately follow at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020