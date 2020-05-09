Zane Anthony Pianka
December 5, 1996 - May 8, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Zane Anthony Pianka of Montgomery, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Montgomery. He was 23.
The son of Michael A. and Lisa S. Irwin Pianka, he was born December 5, 1996 in Suffern, New York. Zane worked as a clerk at Wash Co., Middletown, NY.
Along with his parents, survivors include four bros: Michael Pianka and Kelsey of Albany, Tyler Pianka and Dana of Florida, NY, Roman Pianka and Sammi at home; nephew, Leo; girlfriend, Jill; paternal grandparents, Leon and Helen Pianka; maternal grandparents Joan and Frank Shuart; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family; and fur babies Simon and Nico.
He was predeceased by his brother Cody Pianka.
Cremation will take place privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.