Zeferino Hernandez Rivera
December 2, 1962 - November 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Zeferino Hernandez Rivera, 56, husband and father of three passed away the 26th of November of 2019 tragically and unexpectedly while at a worksite.
Zeferino is survived by his mother, Angela Maria Rivera Ramirez; his wife, Patricia Oney Chacon; his three children: Stephania Hernandez, Brenda Hernandez, and Miguel Zeferino Hernandez; his brothers: Raul Hernandez and wife, Theresa Hernandez, Jose Luis Hernandez and wife, Emilia Martinez, Jorge Hernandez and wife, Rosa; his sisters, Mariaeuguenia Hernandez and husband, Victor Perez, Angelica Hernandez and husband, Antonio Sanchez, Blanca Hernandez and husband, Jose Luis Rosales, Guadalupe Hernandez and Ivan Salis, Martha Torrez and Fernando Torres, father-in-law, Daniel Chacon and wife, Fany Lopera; brother-in-law, Daniel Chacon Jr. and wife, Annie Chacon; mother-in-law, Mery del Carmen Calvo Perez, and many nieces and nephews.
Zeferino was born December 2, 1962 in Playa Vicente, Veracruz, Mexico, to Angela Maria Rivera Ramirez and Zeferino Hernandez Lopez. After graduating from high school in Mexico, Zeferino served in the Mexican Army. After serving his time in the Mexican Army, Zeferino married his first wife, now divorced, Lidia Martinez Rodriguez on December 19, 1990 and had two daughters: Stephania Hernandez and Brenda Hernandez. Zeferino relocated to the United States in 1997 in search of job opportunities. Zeferino was devoted to working in the construction field and ultimately founded Z & R Carpentry with his brother, Raul Hernandez. He was a soccer enthusiast and coached a men's soccer team for 20 years. On November 20, 2004 Zeferino married Patricia Oney Chacon and had his first son, Miguel Zeferino Hernandez. Zeferino enjoyed being in the company of many and was very social. All who knew him admired the tenacity and dedication he had for his family and friends. Zeferino will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Family, friends, and others may call on November 29, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Melendez Funeral Home located on 30 Grove St., Middletown, NY 10940. Mass and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY 10940.
Donations and condolences may be offered to Patricia Oney Hernandez at 22 Sproat St. Apt 2, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019