Cynthia Dymond Alban

Cynthia Dymond Alban, 71, was born to James and Jane Dymond in Rockford, Illinois.

She attended school there and later earned a BS in economics from Western Illinois University and a masters degree in education from National Lewis University.

She married Nicholas Alban on June 27, 1970; they had two daughters, Jaime (Terry) and Courtney (McHugh). Nick and Cindy spent their married life in Downers Grove, Illinois; Beulah, Michigan; and Green Valley, Arizona. Cindy worked for Ford Motor Credit Company and later, in 1996, for a little boutique in Hinsdale, Illinois; this boutique let her dive deep into her love for jewelry (turquoise, in particular) and shopping!

One of our greatest family vacations is when we went to Great Britain with the church choir on tour in 1989. Her favorite part of this trip was getting to stay in the "Lillie Langtry Suite" in London, Hyde Park. We were able to enjoy this room, because she was so upset by our original rooms and was not going to have rats chewing her daughters' feet!

Cindy is remembered for being a loving, caring and most generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her four grandchildren -- Regan, Addison, Hannah and Ethan -- made her smile even brighter. She was a truly unselfish person who wanted to provide for everyone else. Cindy showed incredible tenacity after surviving breast cancer in 2011. She was taken from the earth too soon, but her spirit will be with us forever.

Cindy passed away on April 27, 2019, at her Green Valley, Arizona, residence with Nick by her side, just weeks after learning that her lung cancer had rapidly spread.

She is survived by her husband, Nick; daughters, Jaime Terry and Courtney McHugh (Sam); grandchildren, Regan Terry, Addison, Hannah and Ethan McHugh; her sister, Karen Lamb (Chuck); her aunts, Margaret Laubach and Edith Overlease; her cousins, Susan Baynard (Tony), Jim Laubach (Sally) and Skip Laubach (Beth) Mary Jane Schubert (Chris); brother-in-law, Harry Alban (Lyn); her sister-in-law, Madalynn Koenig (Jens); her four nieces, Noelle Fitzgerald (Dan), Denise Alban-Kern (Tony), Paula Draper (Andy), and Francine Koenig; and her nephew, Georg Koenig.

Services of celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 1047 Curtis St., Downers Grove, IL 60515, 630-968-0358; and in the fall 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona.

Cindy had a vibrant wardrobe, as all who knew her will recall. If you choose please honor her by wearing something vibrant or colorful on the day of service.

Peter Lynn Gaylord

COPEMISH -- Peter Lynn Gaylord, 80, died April 16, 2019.

He was born July 2, 1938, the son, to Willard and Carolyn Gaylord.

Peter married Carolyn Nordbeck, on Oct. 17, 1970. He honorably service in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Kevin, Shawn and Rodney Gaylord, Wendy (Aaron) Delisle and Christy (Andrew) Case; brothers, Pat and Tim Gaylord; and sister, Peggy Gilcher.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Gaylord; brother, Larry Gaylord; and his parents, Willard Gaylord and Carolyn and Gordon Cooley.

A graveside service has been held at the Thompsonville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

James Merriman

ARCADIA -- James Brent Merriman, 69, died May 3, 2019.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Keith McGehee

Keith L. McGehee, 84, of Beulah and Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away May 4, 2019.

Keith Leroy McGehee was born in Flint, Michigan, the first child of Leroy McGehee and Vivian Vada Cooper, on Sept. 21, 1934. A sister, Patricia, was born eight years later.

Keith graduated from Flint Central High School, and continued his education at Michigan State University, earning a degree in economics. While at MSU Keith met, dated, and then married Constance (Connie) Sherwood, a marriage of 39 years.

Keith and Connie moved north to Cheboygan, where he worked as a supervisor for the Michigan Department of Social Services for several decades. Keith and Connie had three children, Christopher, Meredith, and Kerry. They enjoyed raising their family, among many friends, in Cheboygan, spending time on Mullett Lake and cross-country skiing.

After retirement and the death of Connie, Keith married Chloe Bradford Gereaux, in 1998. Keith and Chloe spent many happy years together travelling the world and being active hiking, cycling and cross-country skiing with their friends, fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

Keith was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Even though he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, Keith continued to live a full, vigorous life for many years, until the end.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister, first wife and son-in-law, Dave Bogataj.

Among family treasuring many special memories of Keith are wife, Chloe; son, Chris (Joanne); daughters, Meredith (Stuart) and Kerry; stepsons, Louis and Leon (Roxana) Gereaux; grandsons, Patrick (Kara), Liam and Seth; granddaughters, Emily, Ãine, Piper and Briana Gereaux; and brothers-in-law, Mike (Nini) and John (Janet) Sherwood.

Keith loved dogs, WW II history and is possibly the only person in history to have never turned down a cup of coffee.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Frankfort Methodist Church, in Frankfort. Keith's family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. A celebration of Keith's life will take place in Cheboygan over the summer, plans to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society (MAPS), Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County, or the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail.

Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.

Paula Marie Odette

Paula Marie Odette, 66, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, in Frankfort.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1953, in Owosso, Michigan, the daughter to Louis "Hop" and Kathryn Bishop, of Owosso. She attended school at St. Paul, in Owosso.

Paula later met her husband, Ken Odette of Frankfort, and they married on Dec. 15, 1973; soon started their family, and had two beautiful boys, Andy and Bob. They soon decided that the love of family and Northern Michigan was their destination, and in 1981, set their roots to raise their family.

Paula's many jobs as a server, including her first serving job, was in Owosso, at Rohacks Drive (where she met her husband, Ken), The Supper Club, The Brookside Inn in Beulah, The Hofbrau (with her son, Bob), and the Arcadia Bluffs. She loved the places she worked and the people she worked with.

Her beautiful life will always be cherished in the lives of her husband, Ken; her children, Andy (Krista) Odette, of Frankfort, and Bob (Toni) Odette, of Interlochen; her grandchildren, Madi and Matt Odette, of Frankfort, Connor Leaf, Ella and Mia Odette, of Interlochen; mother, Mary Kathryn Bishop; siblings, Sue Bishop (Russ Mix), Barbara (Mark) Case, Frank Quine, Lila (Steve) Green and Jim (Christy) Bishop. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis; and sister, Karen Quine.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses, who took great care of Paula, through this long journey. Also, the family would like to thank Kevin, Loren and Amy from Hospice. They were a wonderful support to Paula and our family at the end of her journey. Born an angelâ€¦

A celebration of Paula's life will be held from noon-4 p.m., on May 19, at the White Owl Town Hall, in Arcadia, Michigan. We will be providing lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.

Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.

Shandi Leigh Strandell

BENZONIA -- Shandi Leigh Strandell, 33, died May 3, 2019.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Arrangments are by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Joyce Ann Stortz

BENZONIA -- Joyce Ann Stortz, 88, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at The Maples in Frankfort.

She was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of Ernie and Gladys (Kuerth) Hanes.

Joyce worked as Activities Director of the Grand Traverse County Senior Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was a warm and friendly woman who cherished time spent with loved ones and friends.

Joyce is survived by her children, Ruth (Gerald) Zeller, of Benzonia; Lawrence "Larry" (Lefa) Minor, of North Carolina; and Phyllis Minor, of Elk Rapids; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Doc" Irving Minor; her parents; and her daughter, Carolyn Bennett.

Cremation has taken place at the Benzie Area Crematory, in Beulah, and no services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.