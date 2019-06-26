Janet Gilbert

Dr. Janet "Charlie" Gilbert , entered in this state of being with God on the morning of June 20, 2019.

Dr. George Laut Hagen

BEULAH -- Dr. George Laut Hagen, 92, passed away quietly, Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Maples in Frankfort, Michigan, where he had been a resident for several years.

He was born to Chester A. and Helen Laut Hagen, Dec. 24, 1926, in Middletown Ohio, "home of the Minnesota Viking Chris Carter;" a fact of which George enjoyed reminding you any chance he could.

As a senior in high school, George played on the state championship basketball team, the Middletown Middies. In later years, George competed in the Senior Olympics 3-on-3 basketball and won the gold medal with his teammates.

George was a veteran who served in the United States Navy on the USS Juneau ClAA 119 Galloping Ghost soon after WWII. While attending Otterbein College in Ohio, he met Marilyn Ann Crum on a blind date. They married Dec. 21, 1951, at Grace Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio.

George attended optometry school at Ohio State University. Graduating in 1952, the Hagens moved to Escanaba, Michigan, where George accepted an associateship in a private practice. It was in the UP where George and Marilyn fell in love with snowy winters, freshwater lakes and downhill skiing. However, with the birth of their first of two children, Diane and then later, Steve, they decided to return to family in Middletown, Ohio. In 1969, Michigan called them back. This time, to Frankfort in Benzie County. Seventeen years earlier, George applied for a license to practice in Delta County (Escanaba), he had to choose two counties. In 1952, the second county he randomly chose was Benzie County. George loved hunting, fishing, waterskiing on Crystal Lake, winter skiing at Crystal Mountain, collegiate Big Ten sports, bowls of popcorn for supper on a weekend night, flying, dancing, and a good joke. George often said moving to Benzie County was the best thing he ever did. Even in the land of Blue and Gold, never unwavering, George was true to his Scarlet and Gray; a fact of which he would remind any Michigander any time, any day!

George is survived by daughter, Diane (Judy), of Sartell, Minnesota; son, Steve, of Thompsonville, Michigan; granddaughter, Sherry (Keith), of Midlothian,Virginia; great-grandson, Trevan, of Midlothian, Virginia; and nephew, Jay Hutchings, of Bellaire, Michigan.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; sisters, Louise Hagen and Suzy Hutchings; and brother-in-law, Jean Hutchings.

Diane and Steve want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all who cared for George and Marilyn throughout these past years. Thank you to the staff of Comfort Keepers and The Maples for all your hard work and unconditional care. We can't thank you enough. And a special thanks to Rebecca Hall, who helped our Mother and Dad with special ears, eyes and heart, countless hours, days and nights, phone calls, unconditional love and care. You've been a miracle in our lives and we can't thank you enough.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Willard George Hanmer

OCALA, Fla. -- Willard George Hanmer, 87, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Benzonia and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Ocala, Florida.

He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Flint, the son of George and Ruth (Lentz) Hanmer.

Willard is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Kennedy) Hanmer, of Ocala, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Juanita (Veryl) Cady and Winona (Ralph) Rowe.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the Benzonia Township Cemetery in Benzonia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Fred Henry

Fred Henry, 87, passed away on March 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Herring Lake Baptist Church, with Pastor James MacQuarrie and Chaplain Mark Henry officiating.

Internment with military honors will follow at the Blaine Township Cemetery on M-22, with a family gathering after that.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benzonia.

Dale A. Keillor

Dale A. Keillor passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic hospital, following an extended illness.

Mr. Keillor, affectionately known as "Mouse" to close friends and family, was born on May 8, 1965, in Michigan City, Indiana. He lived in Lorain, Ohio since 1994, but resided in northern Michigan for the first half of his life, and loved going "home" to visit family and friends.

Dale was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers, Local 18. He worked in Marine construction for Geo. Gradel Company for many years. He loved his work, and his co-workers, and looked forward to being on the water almost every day. his passion and love for his work was a hallmark of his life and personality.

He was a man who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and snowmobiling. he enjoyed spending time in his garage working on his snowmobiles or tinkering with his cars, ready to lend a hand to anyone else who needed it. He also loved golf and croquet, and enjoyed playing poker with his family and was always there with a quick, sarcastic, wit that never ceased to make people laugh.

He was an avid lover of sports, especially football and basketball, he was particularly fond of Michigan State basketball, cheering them on right up to the end of his life, and was a die-ard Lion's fan, no matter what kind of season they might be having that year.

It's hard to encapsulate the life of a loved one in a few short paragraphs. His life had incredible meaning. he loved hard and strong, and was loved back just as deeply. He was tough and strong, and active, but also loved children and animals, and working out a difficult cross word puzzle. his nautical decorations fill the walls of this house and pictures of his family are strewn about as constant reminders of those he loved.

Dale is survived by his wife, Susan Keillor (Haswell); adult children, Micheal McConnell (Brianna) and Rian McConnell (Hannah); as well as two grandchildren, Riley McConnell and Jaxon McConnell. He is also survived by his parents, Ron Keillor and Judy Keillor (Jackson); as well as three brothers: David Keillor, Brad Keillor, and Todd Keillor. He is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, including, Alexis, Bailey, Nathan, Brian, Josh, Emily, Erica and Nick.

Sally M. Lindgren

FRANKFORT -- Sally M. Lindgren, 66, faced the worst of times with a strength and dignity, during her courageous battle for a year and a half. She passed away peacefully on the first day of summer, June 21, 2019, at home with her husband, Gene and her Great Dane, Lily, by her side.

She was known for her selflessness, willing to help others, and her love for animals. She showed unconditional love to everyone and animal she encountered. Sally enjoyed working at the veterinary clinic in Swartz Creek, Michigan, and teaching clog dancing.

Sally's love for her family was constant and all encompassing. Living life to it's fullest, enjoying friends and family, whether they were traveling to family reunions, or playing on the water cruising on the pontoon.

Sally and Gene were the best of friends, sharing a loving marriage for over 38 years, that would be hard to beat.

She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; two children, Katy, of Southfield, and Max (Breanna); and new grandchild, Henry Gene, of Indiana; siblings, Judy and Milan, of Georgia, Sam and Carol, of Alger, Steve and Liz, of Rochester Hills; brother-in-law, Gerry and Joanie, of Swartz Creek; and Ted and Dawn, of Texas; and sister-in-law, Pat, of Alto, and Kathy and Terry, of Harrison; and numerous nephews and nieces; and special cheerleader niece, Sonnie.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patty, of Venice, Florida.

The Lindgren family would like to thank the Traverse City Hospice staff Bobbie, Terri and Amy for all their support and care. Thank you to Dr. Word of Cowell Cancer Center and staff. We would also like to thank Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. There is no service planned at this time.

Eldon Frank Moss Jr

BEULAH -- Eldon "Pete" Frank Moss Jr., 90, of Beulah, died March 9, 2019.

The Moss family invites all of Pete's family, friends, runners, former students and athletes to a Celebration of his Life (wear your red and white) at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Benzie County Central School Auditorium. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., with a luncheon to follow the service.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia Johnson Wantz

FRANKFORT -- Sylvia Gay Johnson Wantz, 82, passed away June 18, 2019, at her home in Frankfort, Michigan, under hospice care. She died of complications from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), with family by her side every step of the way.

Sylvia was born and raised in Frankfort on Dec. 24, 1936. For the past six years, she spent the winters in Florida, with surviving son, Scott Johnson and daughter-in-law, Marjorie Johnson.

Sylvia will be deeply missed for her radiant personality and infectious laugh.

She retired from Paul Oliver as a nurse for 34 years. After that, she worked in Doctor Cole's office for many years. That same compassionate, caring, giving personality made her a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Sylvia's life was full of joy. She spent her time golfing and bowling with her girlfriends. She married the late Mel Wantz on May 4, 1985. They enjoyed fishing and traveling in their motor home, seeing friends and the countryside. She and Mel treated their black lab dogs as precious members of their family. Sylvia also enjoyed music and dinner shows.

Sylvia is survived by her son, Scott Johnson; her daughter-in-law, Marjorie; brother, Wilford Johnson and his wife, Mary; three granddaughters, Ashley, Jacquelyn, and Rachel; and finally, her four great-grandsons, Jason, Nathan, Dominic and Sawyer.

Sylvia is proceeded in death by her mother, Hattie Johnson (Moseler); father, Raymond Johnson; and her sisters, Irene Wilson and Kathleen Kennett.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 7, 2019, at the Frankfort Eagles.

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service will be handling arrangements.