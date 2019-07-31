Frank M. McAuley, a resident of Lansing and Frankfort, died of a heart attack July 15. The son of Frank and Dorothy (Thurlby) McAuley, he was born and raised in Galesburg, IL, a midwestern city surrounded by cornfields and connected to distant lands by train. Frank grew to love and feel at home in northern Michigan, after he married Sharon Mick, and became part of a large local family. Sunday potlucks at the cottage on Upper Herring, sunset walks along Lake Michigan, and the ever-changing display of light and shadows on the rolling hills here connected Frank to his Irish homeland and heritage. By profession a minister, he was at heart, a quiet scholar and teacher, who experienced God in all things, and nurtured integrity and compassion. Frank and Sharon met in seminary and shared 48 years committed to spiritual formation and creative expression, within congregations and small groups. Frank's legacy will live on in those he mentored and dearly loved.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mick McAuley; daughter, Erin McAuley; daughter, Stacey (Kyle) Sheiko; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Kassia Sheiko; sister, Donna (Jerry) Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bill) Thornton, and JoAn Stikes; nephew, Eric (Laura) Stikes, niece, Lisa Stikes; four great nieces; and many dear cousins by marriage in the Mick family, descendents of Earl and Ruth (McKinstry) Mick.