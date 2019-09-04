Joseph Ernest Stain, Benzonia, 81, died Aug. 29, 2019.

Survived by wife and love of his life Bonnie, children Cindy Sanford, Joe and Lorrainne Stain, Bill and Sue (Nugent) Stain, Grandchildren Nathan Sanford, Emilie (Travis) Sanford, Jeanna Marie (Sanford) Burns, Kirk (Misty Miley) Stain, Joey Stain, Ashley Marie Stain, Frank Smith, Savanna Smith and Blake Smith, Great grandchildren Sheari Ryana Thayer, Logan Sanford, Evie Rivera, Twins Willow and Griffin Burns, and baby girl due in December.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many good friends, Jack and Ruth Swander, who made many trips to Traverse City in the last few months, Bruce and Lupe Hayes who played Parcheesi and Sequence, Joe loved to win. Bruce took him to Traverse City many times as well, David Hayes speaks fondly of waiting at the fishing hole for Joe and he'd come with a thirty-year-old pole and line which broke with the first fish.

Preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Joseph Stain, grandchildren Shane and McKenzie Stain, who died as infants, several sisters and brothers in law.

Joe worked at a small dairy farm, Nelson Dairy of Traverse City eventually becoming McDonalds Dairy. When Joe was home he loved to work up the fields on his John Deer Tractor, watch the wildlife and have picnics at the cabin. He would catch chipmunks and let them go, wondering if they beat him back to the house. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The family has many fond memories of snowmobiling, sledding and working the cherry orchards.

A Funeral Mass of a Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday September 7, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father John Porter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial in Benzonia Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Benzonia.