BEULAH-Fordyce "Ford" H. Forrester, died February 8, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Beulah on April 11, 1939, the son to Ernest and Thelma Forrester.

Ford was a Veteran who was extremely proud of his service in the Air Force, and a true patriot, who loved his country. He was a member and past president of the Frankfort Eagles and a member of the Honor Lions Club.

He enjoyed all nature, whether it was gardening, trail riding, hunting and fishing.

Ford worked as a cement truck driver for Honor Hardware and Thirlby Auto Parts. He also drove school bus for Benzie Central School for 14 years.

Most of all he loved his family, especially his beloved children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Ginger (Paul) Sulisz, of Houghton; Ed (Julie) Forrester, of Paradise; Stanley (Mary Jo) Forrester, of Grayling; Todd (Debbie) Gilbert, of Beulah; David Gilbert, of Traverse City; grandchildren, Jacob, Frank, Zachary, Samuel, Bailey, Alexia, Emily, Makinzie, Kayle, Jessica, Alena, and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lakelyn, Layla, Maci and Marshall; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Edson, Arthur and Richard.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday February 19, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, in Benzonia. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Caleb Simerson will officiate. Contributions may be directed to the Honor Lions Club. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.