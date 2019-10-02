Elaine M. Larson, Frankfort, 90, died July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Frankfort on June 10, 1929 the daughter of Zada and Pauline Price.

On September 20, 1947, Elaine married Harold Larson in Frankfort.

She has been an artist for most of her life, but has been an active painter since 1986, when she retired from teaching art at Benzie Central. Elaine was a free spirit and had a passion for art. She traveled and visited art museums and galleries in Paris, Rome, Mexico, Nova Scotia, The British Virgin Islands and the U.S. She is very much influenced by the Great Lakes and the rural setting she lives in. Her work ranges from intense excitement to calming serenity and feels that art should bring beauty to ones surrounding. She paints landscapes, seascapes, portraits, florals, still life, animals and Native American, working in oils, watercolors and Prisma color. Elaine had entered her work in various competitions, mainly to share her art with people and had either placed or won in the events.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her children and grandchildren, her sense of humor, her sweet tooth, her unyielding faith, and her unmatched kindness and love for others. She will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing her path.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Linda (Lee) Reed; grandchildren, Zachary (Christina) Lapp, Melanie (John) Nagy, Andrea Littell, Christopher (Laura) Littell, Alanah Larson; great-grandchildren, Braden (Hannah) Lapp, Zeke Aubrey Smith, Caleb Smith, Sierra Nagy, Payton Nagy, Montana Nagy, Ashley Thornton, Alexis Thornton, Keyana Davis, Alex Littell, and Violet Burrows. great-great-grandchildren, Evalynn Lapp and Madison Lapp. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Stollie C Larson; and daughter, Cheryl L Larson.

A memorial service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday October 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. Contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group or the Oliver Art Center.

