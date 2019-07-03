Alan Hawkins

Alan completed his journey on June 21, 2019. The mark he left on the world will forever be remembered; from his infections laugh, beaming smile, pride in his children and grandchildren and love for life.

Alan was born June 14, 1960, to DeMotier Hawkins and Grace Olive (Taylor) Hawkins, who have both preceded him in death.

Al loved all things nature. He often talked about hunting with his dad, being crazy with his brothers, logging, trapping, being on the river and time with his friends. Again, to say this man loved life, is just not fully conveying the sentiment. He worked hard, and played harder. He was a true friend to anyone who needed him. Even though he has struggled recently with an ugly illness, he refused to let it stop him. Al built many houses in his life, but the one he was the most proud of, was the one he designed, created and labored over for his best friend, Stacy. Man did he love that girl. He was determined to get it done, so she would never have to worry. Selflessly, and with more love than many will ever experience. Those two had a love story that truly can't be put into words.

But the true loves of his life were his children. No matter what he had going on, he never missed his sons' wrestling events. Nate was such a talented wrestler, and Al just loved to see him wrestle. Not only does Nathan look exactly like him, but he surely gained a lot of his dad's attributes. A hard worker, a loving father and the best husband to his wife, Jessica, who was his high school sweetheart. When Nate and Jessica started to have a family of their own, Al couldn't have been happier, and it shows in all of the pictures of him and his grandchildren, Evalynn and Barrett.

Morgan was not his by blood, but you would have never known that. He came into her life shortly after she was born, and filled the role of dad from the beginning. He wholeheartedly taught and cherished Daddy/Daughter dances, life lessons, the ways of the woods and his pride in all of her accomplishments. He would joke and say she got her artistic talent from him. You would often find them playing video games, skinning animals in the garage, or laughing about some stupid joke or face that they made at each other. She certainly acquired his sense of humor.

There is so much more to say about Alan, but the people who knew him most, would say that his love for life, infectious laugh and great big smile is enough to sustain his memory for a lifetime. He would only hope that a smile will cross your face when you think of him, and utilize any and all tools and teachings he's handed down over the years, so that you can have a better life. He lived for helping people, and many will use what he's taught them for years to come.

Alan is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 21 years, Stacy Hawkins; his son, Nathaniel (Jessica) Hawkins, and grandchildren Evalynn and Barrett; his daughter, Morgan Dingman; sister, Betty Hawkins; and two brothers, Paul (Randi) Hawkins and Roger Hawkins.

There will be no "funeral", as Al really hated them. He couldn't fathom people standing around crying, and he certainly wouldn't want that for himself. There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2019, at Merrills Water Powered Sawmill, 6129 Grace Road, Benzonia, MI 49616

Condolences may be sent to: Stacy Hawkins and family, 38648 24th Ave., Gobles, MI 49055.

Robert E. Lekovish

FRANKFORT -- Robert E. Lekovish, 86, of Frankfort, Michigan, died peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family, while holding hands with Patricia, his wife of 66 years. A dedicated family man, raising six children, while always putting his family first and foremost.

He was born on May 7, 1933, in Westmont, Illinois, the son of the late Stanley W. and Eugenia (Szalkowska) Lekovish. He was a 1951 graduate of Downers Grove Community High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois, in 1955, and a Master's in Education from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1964.

He was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty from 1956 to 1959, and in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1960 to 1986. He retired at the rank of captain.

Robert married Patricia Marie Pearson on Sept. 12, 1953, at Saint Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois. They also resided in Farmington, Michigan for 32 years, before moving to Beulah, Michigan in 1991, then Frankfort, Michigan in 2016. Robert was employed in the Clarenceville Public Schools in Livonia, Michigan for three years, and the Farmington Public Schools for 28 years. He also was a golf ranger at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, Michigan, for 18 years.

He was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Empire, Michigan; the Michigan Education Association and National Education Association, the Grand Traverse Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel, the U.S. Golf Association, and the USS Vesole (DDR 878) Association.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia, sons; Daniel (Thu') Lekovish, of San Leandro, California, Thomas (Olena) Lekovish, of San Diego, California, Patrick (Chari) Lekovish, of San Diego, California, Joseph (Irena) Lekovish, of Plymouth, Michigan, and John Lekovish, of Frankfort; and a daughter, Julie Ann (Dennis) Wilson, of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan; grandchildren, Nickolaus (Gina), Laura, Robert and Alex; brother, Luke (Diane) Lekovish, of Columbia, South Carolina; sisters, Dolores Chessman, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Kathy (Oloff) Mills, of Darien, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.