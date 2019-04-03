Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. "Albie" Elias.

FRANKFORT-Albert "Albie" J. Elias, 87, died Tuesday March 26, 2019, at the Maples. Albie was born July 20, 1931, to Hungarian parents, Burt and Anna (Skuda) Elias, in Flint, Mi, where he graduated from Flint Northern High School and attended Central Michigan University.

Albie married Norma Spaven, in 1959, and they moved to Frankfort in 1960. He owned and operated Marshall Motel from 1960-2005. In 1986, Albie married Myra Rath. He served in the US Army in Alaska during the Korean War.

His special interests included many years of tennis and fishing on Crystal Lake and Lake Michigan, softball games with the Marshall Motel "Sleepers", he loved flying, becoming a private pilot in 1973, a good card game, trying his luck at the Casino and many hours spent with the "The Think Tank" at the Frankfort Tackle Box, solving the problems of this world.

He took great pleasure in preparing his favorite Hungarian dishes and sharing them with family and friends.

Albie will be best remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, quite manor, and quick wit.

"Drink champagne for no reason".

Albie was preceeded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Leonard Perowitz; his sister, Barbara Blewitt, and her husband, Leonard; and his stepdaughter, Leah Rath.

He is survived by wife, Myra; daughters, Elaine (Dennis) Battle, of Ypsilanti and Ella Elias, Kim Peters, of Bonney Lake, WA; stepsons, Douglas Rath, of Frankfort, and Steven (Crystal) Rath, of Mesick, MI; grandchildren, Caitlin Battle, Courtney Battle, Evin Elias, Cooper, Judson, Mason, and Laurel Rath; sister, Margaret Schultz.

Celebration of life was held Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort, with Rev. Dinah Haag officiating. Burial in Gilmore Twp Cemetery. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy may consider "Take a Kid Fishing" in Frankfort, or First Congregational Church of Frankfort Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.