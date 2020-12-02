FRANKFORT-Alfred "Al" Hyams, 90, passed away November 18, 2020. Al was born January 22, 1929 in Windsor, Canada, to the late parents of Lewis and Gertrude Hyams. After several years of elementary school in Canada, the family, with brother (passing) David, and sisters, Sue and Charlotte, moved to Detroit. Al, brother, and sisters all completed Cooley High School.

In 1951, during the Korean War, Al was drafted and sent to Fort Riley, Kansas for basic training. This was followed by a position at Ladd Air Force Base (Now Fort Wainwright) outside of Fairbanks, Alaska. In a recon platoon of the 4th regiment he helped monitor Russian plane flights during the Korean War. After his military service, Al attended Wayne University and majored in science education. This he taught in Junior High Schools, within the Detroit area, for 26 years.

Al married his wife, Geraldine (Gerry) in 1957, and enjoyed 63 years of adventures together. Along with his sons, Roger, Eric, with wife Stacey; and granddaughters, Stephanie and Rachel; they camped, canoed, cycled, skied, and hiked throughout the country.

Al also enjoyed photographing scenic locations and taking part in playing music. He joined in with the harmonica and concertina "The Hoboes". "The Melody Makers" and the "Betsie Bay Minstrels" were the groups that he greatly enjoyed for both musicians and audiences.

A memorial service will be determined for a future date. The Hyams family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Michigan for their care and support. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.