Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew James Setterbo.

Andrew James Setterbo, 42, died April 8, 2019, at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Andy was easy going and a jolly person; he was respectful of whoever came in to his life. He worked as a dishwasher at the Sail Inn and Auntie Pasta's. In 2003, Andy graduated from the Career Tech Adult Work Center.

We love you and will miss you.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Cindy; grandparents, Sara and Michael McKinley; several aunts, uncles and cousins; Uncle, Mark Setterbo and Aunt Lynn Setterbo; Andy's girlfriend and best friend, Becky Miller.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday April 26, at the Elberta Methodist Church, with Pastor Barb Faye officiating. Contributions may be given to the family. Arrangments by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.