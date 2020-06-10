Andrew Lee Olin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Andrew Lee "Andy" Olin, 63, passed from this life Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home.

On Oct. 14, 1956, Andy was born in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet West High School, in the class of 1974, where he was awarded a varsity letter, all four years, in swimming and tennis. Andy attended Miami University, where he was an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He worked for nearly 40 years as an insurance broker, most recently at Northern Insurance in Joliet, Illinois. Andy served over 20 years on the board of trustees for Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet.

Always the life of the party, Andy had a fantastic sense of humor and enjoyed a good time. He loved time spent on the golf course or tennis court.

Andy is survived by his three children, Laura, Elizabeth and Andrew N. Olin; along with their mother, Jean (Nelson) Olin; his brother, Paul E. Olin (Elizabeth); and niece, Christina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Lee and Patricia E Olin; and his nephew, David E. Olin.

A celebration of Andy's life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the JTHS Foundation, American Cancer Society and Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved