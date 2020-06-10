PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Andrew Lee "Andy" Olin, 63, passed from this life Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home.

On Oct. 14, 1956, Andy was born in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet West High School, in the class of 1974, where he was awarded a varsity letter, all four years, in swimming and tennis. Andy attended Miami University, where he was an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He worked for nearly 40 years as an insurance broker, most recently at Northern Insurance in Joliet, Illinois. Andy served over 20 years on the board of trustees for Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet.

Always the life of the party, Andy had a fantastic sense of humor and enjoyed a good time. He loved time spent on the golf course or tennis court.

Andy is survived by his three children, Laura, Elizabeth and Andrew N. Olin; along with their mother, Jean (Nelson) Olin; his brother, Paul E. Olin (Elizabeth); and niece, Christina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Lee and Patricia E Olin; and his nephew, David E. Olin.

A celebration of Andy's life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the JTHS Foundation, American Cancer Society and Alzheimer's Association.