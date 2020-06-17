BEULAH -- Angela "Angie" Giguere, 47, passed away June 9, 2020, with her loving husband at her side.

Angie was born in Monroe, Michigan, to Scott and Diane (Hopson) Thoma. She was one of three daughters.

A woman that loved big enough, almost to a fault, she was known as the life of the party by most. She was always happy and loved to be surrounded by people, especially her family. She enjoyed the outdoors immensely, but was also known as the best cook in the kitchen providing amazing meals of comfort food for all to enjoy. She was an avid shooter, following in the footsteps of her father, and enjoyed playing softball. One of Angie's favorite past times was her love for music, especially the big hair bands.

She proudly supported her country with continued patriotism, especially to the veterans. She supported all military, and was overwhelmingly proud of her father and husband whom were both veterans.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her life of the party presence will be missed.

As keeping with the truest tribute to Angie, the family is electing to celebrate her life privately with a special party, just as Angie would wish, at her daughter's house on July 18, 2020.

Angie is survived and missed by her husband, Rickey; her daughter, Jessica (Kamden McCauley) Meek; her son, Tyler Meek; her stepchildren, Amy (Andy) Willis, and Brian and David Giguere; her grandchildren, Joseph and Benjamin Messing and Andy Willis III. She is also survived and missed dearly by her mother, Diane; and her sisters, Kimberley (John) Randall and Tamara Thoma; as well as her special nephew, Chris (Kayla) Kerste.

She is joining her father, Scott Thoma, whom passed in 2019.

Please share your memories with the family by way of Angie's online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy may contribute to everloved.com/life-of/angela-giguere/donate/.

Angie and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.