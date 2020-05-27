Anita May Mayo
Anita May Mayo was born August 1946. She died in May 13 2020.She was the wife to Ronald Mayo; mother to Scott (Shawna), David, Kevin and Craig; grandmother to Drew, Zach, Christopher, Alexis, Brendan and Carlee.Anita was sister to Bradley Clark and Brent (Carol) Clark; aunt to Linda (Mike), Lisa (Rik), Laurie (Bruce), Jeff (Rachelle), Darin, Courtney (Josh), Jackie, Shannon (Dan) and Adam (Stacey).Anita passed comfortably on May 13, 2020.She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Anita was known for her kindness and love shown to everyone. She was a very giving person and always put others before herself.A celebration of life will be held in August 2020. Details will be shared when available.

Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 27, 2020.
