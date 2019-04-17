Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Johnson.

THOMPSONVILLE-Ann Marie Johnson, died suddenly on April 9, 2019. Born June 12, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Fred J. Johnson and Lola Johnson Lung.

She was a 1977 graduate of Lincoln Consolidated High School, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She attended Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and earned a Nursing degree from Northwestern Michigan College, in Traverse City, Michigan.

Ann was an avid outdoors-woman and lover of nature. She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and vacationing, in Grand Marais. She prided herself on developing a beautiful flower garden each year that attracted a variety of wildlife, and especially hummingbirds, her favorite! She was a creative soul and had a variety of hobbies throughout her life: music, dance and singing, guitar and violin, photography and stained glass. Ann was generous and loving and showered her family and friends with affection, but also had a competitive side that earned her a championship title in arm wrestling! As a nurse and care giver she was attentive and caring to all of her patients, and made it a point to get to know each of them to provide the best care.

Ann was survived by her daughter, Jodi (Brendan) Bohnhorst and grandson Oliver; stepdaughter, Andrea Griffin; mother, Lola Lung; sisters, Sandra (Ed) Scarbrough, Joyce (Tim) Antel; special friend, David Childs; step sisters, Kim (Joe) Flees, Michelle (Perry) Tiernan, Deborah Lung Canfield, and step brother, Larry (Tammy) Lung Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ann was preceded in death by her father, Fred J. Johnson; husband, RG Griffin; and step father, Larry E. Lung.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Honor Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice in memory of Ann. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.