Anthony (Tony) Kloster peacefully left this earthly life on October 19, after 89 years.

The youngest of eleven children, Tony spent many years on the family farm in southern Benzie County, where he cared for his elderly parents, Anna and Anthony, who, along with his siblings, preceded him in death. Tony had a great affection for his family, and his conversations were often filled with their presence and memory. He is survived by several nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Sonny," in particular, his niece, Barbara Fardell, who cared for him so well in his later years. With Barbara, Sonny would reminisce about the farm, the years in the Upper Peninsula, and their shared love of fishing, which would entertain them both for hours. He is remembered also by Nancy McDonald, a friend who gave freely her time and companionship. Because of Nancy, Tony was never lonely. His family will be forever grateful for her generosity.

Tony had another family he loved deeply, St Ann's Catholic Church, in Frankfort. St. Ann's was an integral part of Tony's life. The steadfast devotion and care from Father John, Chris Smeltzer, Mike Broughman, Ann Henning and the entire parish was a true testament to love in action: quiet, sincere, practical and real. Whether it was returning to the pancake breakfasts, where he had volunteered for many years, or the cards, gifts, and visits, the church meant the world to him.

Tony also formed a family of "friends" who loved to spend time with him these past years. Chris Stapleton and Ann Taylor showered him with gifts and an endless supply of movies on VHS. With Nancy, he loved to go out to eat or visit Chris's farm. Tony brought so much laughter, movie trivia and knowledge about Benzie County to "his girls". He was a thoughtful quiet man who observed more than he spoke. Yet when he spoke, he had something that was worth listening to. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

"Well done ye good and faithful servant…. Well done Tony." Memorials can be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church and to Heartland Hospice. A Memorial Mass for Tony was held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 29, at St. Ann's, in Frankfort.