Ardith Imogene Jones

BEULAH -- Ardith Imogene Jones, 92, of Beulah, passed away unexpectedly, June 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Benzonia, just 15 minutes after her beloved husband, James.

Ardith graduated from Benzonia High in 1944, and started work for Michigan Bell Telephone. She married James Jones, an Ann Arbor Railroad agent, in November of 1947. The couple raised their family, settling in Cadillac for nearly 30 years, where Ardith was active in Girl Scouting, square dancing, bridge club, her church and jobs working for J.C. Penny Co. and Clark's Department Store.

In 1986, after their retirement, the couple returned to live in Benzonia. Ardith and Jim lived a happy retirement, attending anything family, growing a small garden, making wine, and traveling endless miles to support their children and grandchildren. Ardith was an exceptional knitter. Her hooded sweaters, booties and mittens have been family treasures, handed down from grandchild to great-grandchild. Ardith was "The Hostess with the Mostest". She loved to entertain, and did it with style. Home cooking and good conversation was her niche. Ardith was truly one of the kindest, most thoughtful members of our community, and loved to contribute in any way. She was especially fond of the Benzie Central Cross Country Team and loved to watch them run through her property. Ardith was the quintessential wife, mother and grandmother. Her loving spirit will never be forgotten.

Ardith is survived by children, Debrah (Bob) Hoeltzel, of Englewood, FL; Douglas (Christine) Jones, of Redmond, OR; Diane (Eric) Fernelius, of Tomah, WI; sister, Delores Jones, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Michael and William Jones, Daniel, Damon, and David Hoeltzel, Patrick Jones and Sarah Streiff, and Elysabeth Dreger; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Mia and Evan Jones, Julie, Dylan and Logan Hoeltzel, Brookelyn and Coleman Dregar, Sophia Jones. Ardith was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene and Hugh Heinze; husband, James F. Jones; son, Derryl James Jones; and great-grandson, Joseph Daniel Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, in Benzonia, with Reverends Fred Edmonds and Patty Higgins officiating. The family will be receiving visitors at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Benzonia Township cemetery. Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Benzonia will be handling the arrangements.