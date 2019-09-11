FRANKFORT-Ardith Mary Hughes, 99, passed away peacefully, August 20, 2019, at the Pines in Frankfort.

She was born July 19, 1920, to Emma Jones and Carl W. Lung, in Homestead MI.

Ardith graduated from Benzonia High School, in 1937, and moved to Detroit, where she attended Wayne University and received an Associate degree in business.

During World War II, she met the love of her life, Cyrus J Hughes, whom she married in 1946. They made their life in Frankfort, where she raised her family and was active in her church and community.

She was especially devoted to St. Ann's Catholic Church. For many years she printed the weekly bulletin and washed and ironed the alter linens. She also served in many positions on the alter society and taught catechism. Many first graders learned to say their prayers from Mrs. Hughes.

She would love to have friends over for coffee and a chat, and there were always homemade cookies in the cookie jar.

She is survived by C. John (Ruth) Hughes; William Patrick Hughes, Christine (James) Knight; daughter-in-law, Darlene Jean Hughes; grandchildren, Samantha (Peter) Hughes Bampton-Clare, Sarah (Andrew) Barker, Emily, Max, Jack and Ben Knight; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Katherine Barker. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Baldwin; father, Carl Lung Sr.; brothers, Carl Lung Jr., Eddie and Tommy Baldwin; son, Timothy Michael Hughes; and loving husband of 63 years, Cyrus Hughes Sr.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday October 19, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with Father John Potter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the church. Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.