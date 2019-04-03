Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Anne (Robinson) Santer.

Arlene Anne (Robinson) Santer, 82, of Honor, Michigan and Fort Myers, Florida, died on March 30, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer.

She was born January 18, 1937, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She held teaching certification in both elementary and secondary education. She was a highly skilled educator, teaching in a variety of primary and secondary classrooms, including the county youth home, but junior high English and history were her specialties.

The love of her life for 50 years was Kenneth George Santer, whom she married in 1960. Their life adventure began on a spring break trip to Florida, in 1957. Together they kept traveling, journeying to each state in the US and Mexico, many South American and Caribbean countries, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain, and Ireland. While at home, they volunteered in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, but spent winters back in the place they first ventured, Florida.

She was independent, fierce, and resilient. She had a great wit, sense of humor and loved the sarcasm that runs rampant in the family. Her favorite part of her body was her brain, and as such, she could always be found reading, researching, and teaching. As a small child she would borrow the maximum 12 books from the library each week; so many books that she could barely carry them home. Arlene loved to be outdoors walking, hunting for seashells, fossils, and gemstones on beaches, photographing wildflowers, gardening, camping, or playing golf. She was an amateur archaeologist, who dug up the yard looking for and finding Native American artifacts, with her tablespoons and toothbrushes. Her tidy collection was admired, dated, and cataloged by the Michigan State Archaeologist.

Indoors she loved to read, watercolor and china paint, research genealogy, and sew quilts, crafts, and clothing. Arlene left many loved ones with lifetime reminders of her artistry as a quilting legend. Even in her dying days, she summoned the strength to sit and sew a lasting legacy. Her quilts, some would fetch hundreds of dollars, others given away as Quilts of Valor to veterans and Quilts for Kids, were meticulously crafted, and expertly designed. They adorn the beds of her children and grandchildren and envelop each of them in her love.

She was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and sons-in-law. She loved and doted on all of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; son, Paul; sister, Noreen Kenyon; and her parents, J. Ransome and Celina (Riel) Robinson. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Michael) D'Alessandro, of Iowa City, Iowa; Sarah (Scott) Michaels, of Durham, NC; and grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, Sean, Keith and Megan; as well as many other family members.

No matter if you called her Mom, Mumma, Grandma, Munga, The Lady, Aunt Arlene, Arlene, or Mrs. Santer, if she loved you, she loved you intensely with all her heart.

A memorial is planned for the summer. Internment will be at Champion Hill Cemetery, Honor, Michigan. For those that wish to remember Arlene, memorial contributions can be made to: Benzie County Food Partners, Box 598, Honor, Michigan 49640. Arrangement by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia