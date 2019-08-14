Barbara K. MacInnis, 71, of Wichita, Kansas and Crystal Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully with friends and family by her side, at the family cottage on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

She was born on August 29, 1947, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Major (Retired) Martin E. Keiser and Winifred (Thomas) Keiser.

Barbara married Chief Warrant Officer Brian J. MacInnis, on January 31, 1976, at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Barbara's daughter, Beth, was married in the same chapel, as were Barbara's parents.

She graduated from Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma, with a degree in Computer Programming, in 1983. She then volunteered to teach computers at Carriage Hills Elementary School, in Lawton. While at Carriage Hills, she started the first after-school day care program. Barbara went on to be a Class Size Teacher Assistant, and finished her career as a Library Assistant, at Lawton Senior High School, her alma mater.

In Wichita, Barbara and Brian would try to have a lunch date every day. At the cottage, she loved reading books, playing solitaire on her phone and iPad, and playing many games of dominos, cards, and Scrabble, long into the night, with friends and family.

She was a wonderful friend to young and old, and a great Mom to all her kids, not just her own. She was thoughtful and gave great advice.

Barbara was always willing to serve as a volunteer. She was the Treasurer of her son Alex's Boy Scout Troop, President of the Blue Stem Homeowners Association, served on various committees at the Congregational Summer Assembly (CSA), including Treasurer of the CSA Women's Association, and was proudest of serving as a Trustee of the CSA.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Brian, of Wichita, Kansas; her loving children, Alex MacInnis, of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Beth (Jeff) Munster, of Elgin, Oklahoma; and son, Sean (Traci) Ramsey, of Santa Rosa, California; and her loving brothers, Bruce (Catherine) Keiser, of Roanoke, Virginia; and Dean Keiser, of Lawton, Oklahoma. She was Oma to her grandchildren, Lily Munster, Landynn Munster, Cayden Munster, Brody Ramsey, and Riley Ramsey. She was a devoted and loving aunt, to Emily Keiser, Emily MacInnis, Nicholas MacInnis, Mark Gagne, and Lauren Haering. She had a special place in her heart for her granddog, Coco.

Friends and family will meet for a Celebration of Barbara's Life 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Congregational Summer Assembly (CSA) Meeting House, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI 49635. Please join the MacInnis, Munster, and Keiser families for a reception in her honor following her Celebration of Life from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at The Hotel Frankfort, 231 Main St., Frankfort, MI 49635.

All are welcome to join us for Barbara's graveside service and interment at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery North, 1511 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI 49635.

Dress for the Celebration of Life, Reception and Interment is casual and please be colorful in what you wear.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if contributions were made in her name to the Congregational Summer Assembly Education Fund, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort MI 49635.