Barbara Porter Pray, died October 31, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Winslow, AZ, to Rex V. and Ella Williams Porter at the start of the Great Depression, and grew up in Williamsburg, Iowa. Barb and Ella spent their summers at camp: Sandstone Camp, Green Lake WI, Crystalaire Camp for Girls, Frankfort, MI, and Cheley Colorado Camps, Estes Park, CO. Camp was formative and integral to who Barb became: a cheerful, witty, can-do, adventurous woman. She graduated from Iowa State University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Chemistry and Nutrition, and did leukemia research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before marrying Louis C. Pray. Together, they were the parents of David (Mary) Pray, and Julie (Mark) Walton, and the proud grandparents, of James (Kelsey), Julie, and William (Jenny) Pray, and Molly Walton. Barb loved her great-grandchildren, Shepherd, Owen, and Hazel. After settling in Naperville, Illinois, Barb returned to school, in mid-life, for a graduate degree in Library Science, and was the head of the Instructional Materials Department at Downers Grove South High School, until retirement. In retirement, she lived high above Lake Michigan at Talyllyn, the family home near her beloved Crystal Lake. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Naperville, P.E.O., Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Congregational Summer Assembly in Pilgrim, Michigan. Barb enjoyed church choir, travel, playing bridge and tennis, her Welsh heritage, and hot fudge sundaes. She wholeheartedly believed that God, out of his great love and rich mercy, made us alive with Christ, even when we were dead in sin, so that by grace we are saved. There will be a memorial service next summer at the Congregational Summer Assembly (date tbd), when Barb will be inurned next to Lou at the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery-North. Memorial contributions may be sent to the John Austin Cheley Foundation to provide a Rocky Mountain camp experience for underserved youth, 1420 N. Ogden St, Suite 102, Denver, CO 80218, tel 720-981-2532 ext 100. Please write: for Cheley Colorado Camps in the memo line.

