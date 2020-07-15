1/1
Berend W. Roeters Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berend's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TRAVERSE CITY-Berend W. Roeters Jr., 51, passed away July 6, 2020.

He was born on Valentine's day, February 14, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, to Berend and Mary (Lockhart) Roeters.

Berend's pride and joy was his daughter, Caitlin, using his different passions in life as a way to raise and bond with her, as a single father, for most of her life. He loved technology and everything that came with it, always keeping up to date on the newest advancements. He was also an avid reader, his favorite being science fiction novels by Heinlein.

Berend's careers took many different paths, including being an EMT, 911 dispatch, IT, web development, driving and dispatching for a local cab company, and finally as a dispatcher for Benzie Bus. Regardless of where he was, he always had a way of brightening the day of those around him with laughter and wit, and always left a place with new friendships.

A special gathering to honor Berend's life will take place from 2-4 p.m.,  on Wednesday 15 July 2020,  with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m., at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your memories with the family.

Berend and his family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved