TRAVERSE CITY-Berend W. Roeters Jr., 51, passed away July 6, 2020.

He was born on Valentine's day, February 14, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, to Berend and Mary (Lockhart) Roeters.

Berend's pride and joy was his daughter, Caitlin, using his different passions in life as a way to raise and bond with her, as a single father, for most of her life. He loved technology and everything that came with it, always keeping up to date on the newest advancements. He was also an avid reader, his favorite being science fiction novels by Heinlein.

Berend's careers took many different paths, including being an EMT, 911 dispatch, IT, web development, driving and dispatching for a local cab company, and finally as a dispatcher for Benzie Bus. Regardless of where he was, he always had a way of brightening the day of those around him with laughter and wit, and always left a place with new friendships.

A special gathering to honor Berend's life will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Wednesday 15 July 2020, with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m., at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your memories with the family.

