Betty Helen Wade, of North Shore Bear Lake, age 93, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Betty was born in Oxford, MI, to Hazen and Luella (Smith) Francis. Betty was the oldest of five children, and was preceded in death by her twin brothers; Donald and Ronald Francis; and has surviving sisters; Shirley Acheson, and Marilyn Frenk. Betty married Dr. F.V. Wade in 1948, in Oxford, MI, and created a family with five children. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. F.V. Wade. Betty is survived by sons, Steve Wade and wife, Linda, and Gordon Wade and wife, Robin; and daughters, Nancy Karre and husband, Nelson, and Sally Monical and husband, Daniel. Betty is survived by fourteen grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Betty will be remembered as a community philanthropist and a strong woman, that instilled confidence, motivation, and a drive to succeed in all her children, and grandchildren, as the role model for adventure and new experiences. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.