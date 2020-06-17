Betty Jean (Ward) Johnson
FRANKFORT -- Betty Jean (Ward) Johnson, 94, died Dec. 31, 2019, at the Maples.

Born Dec. 24, 1925, in Elberta, the daughter of Rose Hall and Edward Ward.

Betty married Kenneth Johnson and they raised four daughters, Sandra, Sheryl, Diana and Kim.

Betty was an excellent seamstress having worked at the Frankfort Garment Factory. She used her skills from this job to make dresses, skirts and coats for her daughters and herself. Betty also worked for Gwen Frostic, at the Press craft Papers, as a proofreader, for 40 years.

She liked to travel with her companion and confidante, Chester Dixon. Betty and Chester traveled to many states. Betty had many friends and a couple of these occasionally traveled with them on their adventures. Oh, the stories they could tell! Betty and Chester did the Mackinaw Bridge Walk on Labor Day for many years.

Betty belonged to the Grace Christian Church, Eastern Stars, TOPS, and her favorite, Silly Aunts Club.

She is survived by daughters, Sheryl (David) Miller, Diana Gilroy, Kim Johnson; son-in-law, Ray Nye; sister, Iris Roper; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ward, Joan Johnson; special friend, Chester Dixon;grandchildren, Tammy Foss, Sharon Swisher, Ken Nye, Angela Schneider, David Scott Miller, Nicklaus Nugent, Natalie Nugent, Jennifer Page, Zebariah Page; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Nye; sister, Meda Rameriz; brothers, Edward, Clarence, Charles and Douglas Ward; and son-in-law, Robert W Gilroy.

Cremation has taken place. A private service has taken place and Betty rests in peace beside her mother, (Rose Ward) and her brother, (Chuck Ward). Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 17, 2020.
