Betty MaryAnn (Nugent) Wilcox was received by her Lord on July 6, 2019. Betty was born on April 3, 1923, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Emira (Olson) Nugent. The family moved to Michigan on April 16, 1931, crossing Lake Michigan on a car ferry.

Betty graduated from Benzonia High School in 1941, after which she attended Business College in Traverse City, Michigan.

Betty began her government career by working at the Pentagon during World War II. She continued her career by transferring to an office in Texas, where her husband, Leo, was stationed. She finished her career as a manager of the ASC office, in Benzie County, after approximately forty years.

Betty married Leo Aaron Wilcox on October 24, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, Michigan. They were married just shy of 75 years.

Betty was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was especially fond of teaching Sunday school, which she did for many years. She also served on the church council many times in different capacities.

Betty is survived by her husband, Leo; sons, Lorry (Jan) and Randy; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Emira Nugent; sister, Imogene (Nugent) Gray; and brother, Harry Nugent.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, with Rev. Richard Stieve officiating. Burial will be held at the Joyfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements will be handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.