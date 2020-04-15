BENZONIA -- Brenda Lee Geren, passed away April 6, 2020, at her home.

Brenda was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Frankfort, Michigan, to her parents, Augustine and Robert Denune.

She married her husband, Richard Geren, on Aug. 13, 1982. Brenda loved cooking, especially holiday dinners with her friends and family. She loved to hunt for mushrooms in the springtime. Her favorite thing to do, most of all, was spending time with her family.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Richard Geren; children, Georgette (John) Ballard and Sheila Crawford; grandchildren, Josh (Brittany) Ballard, Nicole Ballard and Jenna Peterson; great-grandchildren, Kaila, Nevaeh, Mayson, Gaydan and Levi; siblings, Patrica Denune, Laura Johnson, Larry Denune and Janice Wilson; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.