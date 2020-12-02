FRANKFORT-Bruce Charles Harwood, died November 16, 2020, at the age of 77. Bruce was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Dearborn, MI, to Simon and Clara Harwood. His family moved to Frankfort in 1946, where he grew up working on farms and cherry orchards as a teen.

Bruce attended Frankfort High School and was a proud high school football star. He set several rushing records and was the recipient of the prestigious Allen Kenny Award.

In 1960, Bruce led the Frankfort Panthers to an undefeated conference championship. He proceeded to graduate from Frankfort High School, in 1961.

In 1962, Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Donna Hoedel. He applied to and completed a Journeyman apprenticeship for welding at Ford Motor Company. His career spanned well over thirty years working at Ford, mostly in the Tool & Die Department and Rouge Steel Complex.

Bruce was a proud father of four sons, Bruce Jr., Tim, Mike, and Don. They lived in Inkster, MI for eleven years before moving to Plymouth, MI. where they lived from 1976 to 1985. Bruce was especially proud of his boys for all becoming business owners.

In 1986, Bruce married Janet Gattoni, and lived in Plymouth, until they built their retirement home, in Frankfort, in 1997. After marrying, Bruce enjoyed having three stepsons, Greg, Todd and Mark. He often bragged of now having "seven boys". He was truly a great father, being a father of seven. Bruce often found himself a mentor of numerous kids through the years. He was always willing to give you a strong piece of advice.

Bruce was blessed with 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After losing the love of his life, Jan, to a tough battle with cancer in 2013, he struggled to continue with his life. He did so with the love and support of his family. Unexpectedly he found a renewed spark after meeting and subsequent dating Sue Webber. They found great comfort and companionship that neither ever expected. They grew closer and were engaged this past summer, unfortunately time ran out for this relationship to fully blossom.

Bruce loved to sail the Great Lakes, whether it was racing or for pleasure. He was a proud member of the Single-Handed Society for Sailing and completed numerous Port Huron to Mackinaw races. His biggest sailing accomplishment was completion of the Single-Handed Port Huron to St. Joe Race. Bruce is one of only a few to ever complete this endeavor. He loved many other activities, which included private pilot, fishing, deer hunting, canoeing/kayaking and camping, to name a few. He loved living in Northern Michigan, which he would commonly refer to as "God's Country". His sunset photos and posts will be missed by all.

Bruce would say about now, "Does anyone have a shot of Gentleman Jack or a cold Stroh's?

Bruce is survived by his fiancée Sue Webber; sons Bruce, Tim, Mike, and Don Harwood; stepsons, Todd and Marc Gattoni.

Funeral service was Sunday, November 22. Burial at Crystal Lake Twp Cemetery, North. Those desiring may make contributions to the Benzie County Sheriff K9 Unit, 505 S. Michigan Ave. Beulah, MI 49617. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.