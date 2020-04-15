BENZONIA -- Carol B Taylor, 90, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at hospice.

She was born March 11, 1930, in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter, of Angela C. and Homer D. Barch.

She attended Catholic school in her youth and came yearly to the 1912 family cabin, in the CSA.

She met and married Donald P Taylor, in 1951, raising two boys, and proceeded to earn a Bachelor of Art degree at the University of Illinois.

In 1969, they left with one son to Nairobi Kenya, where her husband worked for USAID. She continued her art works and had a big art show in Dakar Senegal after a 1973 move there. 1978 they moved back to Niagara, but after Don's passing in 1988, she moved back to Benzie on Mollineaux Road, and enjoyed painting local scenes of dunes, light houses and Crystal Lake.

Carol joined Crystal Lake Art Center, and frequented Benzie Senior Center and made many friends in the area. She bought a home south of town on US 31 South, but in the winters she came down to Tampa, Florida, and was active in art leagues and family there.

Carol left Benzie 26 years later to Bradenton, Florida, in 2014, cared for by her younger son.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert W. Taylor and Donald P. Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Amy R. Taylor.

Funeral services will be held privately in Florida.