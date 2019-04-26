Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Marlene Kells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Marlene Kells passed away on April 16, 2019. Born in Detroit on January 31, 1937, to Jonathan and Florence Hoober, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gordon Fraser Kells, son, Jonathan; daughter, Jennifer (Jim); grandchildren, Jordan, Ian, Madeline, Zachary, Jack; and great-grandaughter, Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Joyce Elaine Hoober.



Marlene was a graduate of Wayne State University, studying secondary education. She was a teacher in the Detroit Public School system prior to starting a family, and later was a kindergarten teacher at Dukette Catholic School, in Flint, where she taught for over 25 years.



Marlene was active at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, of Beulah, a member of PEO (BJ chapter), Garden Club, two book groups and several other social organisations.



She suffered a brief battle with cancer, and was lovingly cared for by The Orchard House of Frankfort, Heartland Hospice, her family, and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at at 2 p.m., May 11, 2019, at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church of Beulah.



