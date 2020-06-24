Caroline Ellen Davy, 56, died June 3, 2020 at her home in Traverse City.

She was born in Detroit, in 1964, the daughter of Thomas and Sharron Davy. Caroline grew up in Plymouth, Michigan. She was a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program and graduated from Plymouth Canton High School. She earned a letter in soccer in high school and Wells College.

Caroline went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor. She married Byron Williams in 1989, and taught middle school in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. She retired from teaching and moved with her husband to a home on Little Platte Lake.

Caroline loved to ski after learning at Mt. Brighton and Crystal Mountain. She became an excellent skier and worked as a ski instructor at Crystal Mountain. Later, she became a certified level III professional ski instructor, while employed at the ski school, at Snowbird Resort in Utah.

Caroline's mother, Sharron Davy passed away recently. She is survived by her father, Thomas Davy, of Frankfort; siblings Anne Davy Erblich, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Thomas Davy, of Frederick, MD; nephews and niece, Gordon and Henry Davy, William and Violet Erblich.

Caroline will share a Celebration of Life with her mother in September.

