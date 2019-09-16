FRANKFORT, MI-Charles Douglas "Doug" Luther, 69, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City.

Doug was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles and Mildred Luther. He graduated from Valparaiso University in 1972, taught school for two years, and then went on to have a long and successful career in the commercial insurance industry, most recently at Hub International in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He retired in 2006, and in 2010 Doug and his beloved wife, Carol, moved from Jenison, Michigan to Frankfort.

Doug was originally diagnosed with leukemia in 1999, and underwent a Bone Marrow Transplant in 2005. Despite the success of the transplant, he valiantly battled with additional cancer and serious health issues, over the last 14 years, often with an optimism and good cheer that deed his medical circumstances. Doug didn't let diagnoses or disease keep him from enjoying all that Northern Michigan has to oer. He loved to golf and played as much as he could. He had a passion for music. In recent years, he had taught himself to play guitar, a pursuit he shared with his only grandson. Doug was an avid writer of songs and poems, some of which can be found on YouTube, and oer a view into his inspirational journey. Doug had many additional interests and loved discussing faith, justice, politics, lms, technology, and many other issues, with friends and family. Throughout their marriage, Doug and Carol, both widowed at a young age, facilitated grief support groups for people who had suered serious losses. Doug was also very involved in his church, Trinity Lutheran, and had completed training to serve as a Lay Minister. Unfortunately, because of health issues in recent years, he was not able to fully serve in that capacity as he had hoped.

Doug was preceded in death by his rst great love and wife of 12 years, Lanette (Meyer) Luther, who died tragically in a car accident, in 1983. Doug is survived by his second great love and wife of 33 years, Carol (Mahns) Luther; his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Kevin Ryan (Raleigh, NC); his three grandchildren, who brought him innite joy, Benjamin, Abby, and Kate Ryan (Raleigh, NC); his dear mother-in-law, Glennis Meyer (Glendale, AZ); his sisters, Bonnie (Tom) Kroeger (Cincinnati, OH) and Joyce (Stephen) Scherer (Mt. Pleasant, MI); along with many treasured nieces, nephews and three special sisters-in-law and their families.

Doug was a man of strong faith, and his loved ones take comfort in knowing he was not afraid of death and was ready to be with God.

Services were held already at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of owers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a . Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.