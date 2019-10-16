Charles H. King IV

March 28,1943-October 8, 2019

Chuck (aka Bubba) fought a valiant, epic battle against the challenge of a bad heart and lung cancer.

Bubba, as he was named by his grandsons, loved family, spending time outdoors, his dogs, adventure/discovering new things, dancing and singing. Time with his brothers and dad at the French River and Ottawa Hunt Club were cherished. He was often late, easily distracted and diverted to "check things out", causing him to miss flights, create search parties, etc. He could make a new friend anywhere. he loved watching sports and playing golf, especially at Crystal Downs in Frankfort, MI. His heart was equally in Chagrin Falls, OH and Crystal Lake, MI. he had a unique sense of humor and loved a good practical joke. He spent hours, if not days, sending funny emails and stirring the pot with political cartoons, sometimes missing the mark with recipients of such correspondence. He chose his words more slowly then carefully. It took him hours to shop and even long to cook his favorite clam linguini. He was a man of great faith, loved the Federated Church, Congregational Summer Assembly and singing in their choirs. He'd drive 10 miles out of his way to save two cents a gallon on gas. In all things and with all people, he cherished life and relationships. He had great hair.

Bubba is survived by Patricia, his wife of 55 years; son, Charles H. King V (Bridget); and grandsons, Chase, Brett and Jon; daughter, Amy King Schindler (Eddie); and grandsons, Coleman, Peyton and Walker; brothers, Steven W. King (Meg), and Douglas A. King; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ries (Ron); and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., October 26 at the Federated Church in Chagrin Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor his legacy with a donation to the Federated Church, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022, or Crystal Lake & Watershed Association, PO Box 89, Beulah, MI 49617.

As you remember Charles H. King IV/Chuck/Bubba, we hope you will live the rest of your life so well, you almost can't stand how happy you are and that you receive and share the winning lottery ticket. He'd really like that. Oh, and please learn how to load a dishwasher correctly. For a greater understanding of the man he was and classic Bubba-ism, please visit www.stroudlawrence.com. Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, OH.