Charles "Chuck" Noel Perry, formerly of Macomb County, and for the past 29 years of Benzie County, died February 12, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort, with close friend Jim Howell and son, Zach, by his side. He was born on December 10, 1962, at St. Joseph Hospital (East) in Mt. Clemens, the son, of Leo Charles and Annette (Beger) Perry.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals was celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 21201 East 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will take place in the Blaine Township Cemetery, in Arcadia, in the spring. Visitation was held from 12-3 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, 1132 Main Street, Frankfort.

