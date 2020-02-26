Charles Noel "Chuck" Perry

Service Information
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-3557
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel
1132 Main Street
Frankfort, IL
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
21201 East 13 Mile Road
St. Clair Shores, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
21201 East 13 Mile Road
St. Clair Shores, IL
Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Noel Perry, formerly of Macomb County, and for the past 29 years of Benzie County, died February 12, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort, with close friend Jim Howell and son, Zach, by his side. He was born on December 10, 1962, at St. Joseph Hospital (East) in Mt. Clemens, the son, of Leo Charles and Annette (Beger) Perry.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals was celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 21201 East 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will take place in the Blaine Township Cemetery, in Arcadia, in the spring. Visitation was held from 12-3 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, 1132 Main Street, Frankfort.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Feb. 26, 2020
