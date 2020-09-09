Charles Page Hicks, 79, of Maple City, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at The Maples in Frankfort. He was born on October 26, 1940, to the late William and Ethel (Daugherty) Hicks Sr. in Glen Dale, West Virginia.

Charles is survived by his wife, Kathleen Morse-Hicks; and his children, Brady (Debbie) Hicks, of Columbus, Ohio; Jodi (Steve) Kersh, of Kent, Ohio; along with three grandsons: Jacob (Molly) Kersh, Dane Kersh, Grant Kersh; and great-grandson, Garrett. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Richard) Anderson, of Beulah; and was preceded in death by his brother, William Hicks, of Findlay, Ohio.

Charles was an All-Star football player in high school and attended the University of Florida, where he was rewarded with a football scholarship. He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a Police Officer in the U.S. Army, from 1964 to 1967. Charles then attended Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio, and received an engineering degree. He worked for Cooper Tire as an Industrial Engineer, and retired in January 1996 from the Bowling Green, Ohio, plant.

Charles moved to Maple City, where he enjoyed his retirement and his favorite hobby of fly fishing the rivers of northern Michigan. He also filled his time with jobs doing security at The Homestead and Crystal Mountain. This allowed him the opportunity to meet wonderful people, as he enjoyed the many conversations with property owners and vacationers.

There will be a private remembrance at a later date, and cremation services will be fulfilled by Bennett-Barz Funeral Home. This soft spoken, West Virginia gentleman's only request to those who knew and loved him was to simply think of him once in a while and smile.

