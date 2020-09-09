BEULAH-Cheryl Lynn Geering, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Medilodge of Traverse City. She was born December 3, 1958, in Frankfort, the daughter of L.D. Strauble and Vivian Mae (Batten) Strauble.

Cheryl was born and raised in Benzie County and was a lifelong resident. She worked as a chef at the Brookside Inn and Hotel Frankfort for many years, and also loved to care for the gardens at the Brookside for all to enjoy. Cheryl had an infectious laugh and loved her family dearly. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by: her son, William Dorman; her siblings, Toby Moon, Carol Waters, Mike Moon, Carl Smith, and Bob Moon; and her former husbands, William Donald Dorman and Gary Glenn Geering.

She was preceded in death by: her siblings, Jerry Moon and Tammy Jones; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence on Homestead Road. Michigan COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during the celebration of Cheryl's life.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.