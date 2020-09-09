1/1
Cheryl Lynn Geering
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAH-Cheryl Lynn Geering, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Medilodge of Traverse City. She was born December 3, 1958, in Frankfort, the daughter of L.D. Strauble and Vivian Mae (Batten) Strauble.

Cheryl was born and raised in Benzie County and was a lifelong resident. She worked as a chef at the Brookside Inn and Hotel Frankfort for many years, and also loved to care for the gardens at the Brookside for all to enjoy. Cheryl had an infectious laugh and loved her family dearly. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by: her son, William Dorman; her siblings, Toby Moon, Carol Waters, Mike Moon, Carl Smith, and Bob Moon; and her former husbands, William Donald Dorman and Gary Glenn Geering.

She was preceded in death by: her siblings, Jerry Moon and Tammy Jones; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence on Homestead Road. Michigan COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during the celebration of Cheryl's life.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation Funeral Service - Frankfort Chapel
1132 Main Street
Frankfort, MI 49635
231-352-9050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved