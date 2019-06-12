ARCADIA-Christine Harriett Donley, 76, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort. She was born March 21, 1943, in Detroit, the daughter of Neil and Louise (Hanson) Rennie.

Christine retired from the Benzie County Medical Care Facility where she worked as a Dietary Assistant. She attended Arcadia United Methodist Church.

Christine enjoyed spending the winter months in Haines City, Florida, where she had many friends and a busy social life. She also enjoyed baking and camping. Most of all, Christine cherished time spend with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Christine is survived by: her sons, Todd (Debbie) Gilbert, of Benzonia; David Gilbert, of Traverse City; Edson (Julie) Forrester, of Paradise; and Stanley (Mary Jo) Forrester, of Grayling; her stepdaughter, Laura (Gregory) Birmingham, of Grand Rapids; her grandchildren, Zach, Sam, Bailey, Jacob, Frank, Jessica, Kayla, Alexia, Emily, McKenzie, Gregg, Paul, and Randy; her great-grandchildren, Maci, Lakelyn, Marshall, Layla, Hannah, Jacob, Hailey, Colton, Addison, Caleb, Lauryn, Adyson, Mackena, and Blake; her siblings, Davina Schneider, Emelia Rennie, and Stanley Rennie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

On May 27, 1989, in Frankfort, Christine married James W. Donley who preceded her in death on May 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; her grandson, Joshua Carpenter; and her brothers, Neil Rennie and Robert Rennie.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church, in Arcadia, with Lay Servant Betty Hull officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center or to Munson Hospice.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com