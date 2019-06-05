Clarence 'Jiggs'

D. Charters

FRANKFORT -- Clarence "Jiggs" D. Charters, 84, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on May 24, 2019.

Jiggs was born on July 12, 1934, in Elberta, the son of George and Mareta (Daugherty) Charters.

Jiggs had several jobs through the years, but his passion was farming and tractor work. He was the master of the "Jigger-Rig". He lived his entire life in Frankfort, except for two years while serving in the U.S. Army. He proudly served 25 years on the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department, was a member of the Jaycees, and the Frankfort Eagles. He was also a member of the Benzie County Sportsman's Club, Michigan Conservation Foundation and the Benzie Michigan Whitetails. He loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, shooting and made several trips out West to hunt. He was always willing to offer a helping hand.

Jiggs married Marcia K. Hammons and created a family of five children, Bradley (Deborah), Dale, Susan Rabior, Tracy and Donald (Shannon Lichty) Charters. He is survived by his children and six grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashlee (Spencer Osborne), Hogan, Erik, Kendra (Wesley) Frye, Gabrielle Rabior, and "adopted" granddaughter Mikala Sowa; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Lyons and a second great-granddaughter due soon. He is also survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" Charters, of Frankfort; and sister, Jennie Lee Stibitz, of Berkley.

Jiggs was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia; parents; brother, George Jr.; brother-in-law and sister, Allen and Marie "Cookie" Anderson; son-in-law, William Rabior; sister-in-law, Betty Charters; and brother-in-law, Charles Stibitz.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia, with the Rev. Rick Stieve officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends two hours prior to the celebration of life.

Donations in his name can be made to BACN or the Frankfort Eagles. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Kitty Sue Norman

BEULAH -- Kitty Sue Norman (Robbins), 53, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City.

She was born Sept. 24, 1965, in Frankfort.

Kitty worked at Betsie Valley Elementary for 26 years, which was a job she loved. She cared deeply for her Betsie Valley family and loved the kids she worked with. During the summers she worked at the Crystal Lake Golf Club and St. Ambrose Cellars. Kitty was able to have fun at these jobs and always looked forward to seeing the friends she made there. She was an incredible woman who was always positive, fun, and ready to laugh. She was Benzie County's #1 fan of Wesco popcorn.

They are sure to see their sales decline. She would have loved that joke, see how fun she was? Kitty died far too soon, but passed peacefully, thanks to Dr. Barraza and the team at Munson's oncology floor. They went above and beyond to ensure Kitty was comfortable, and the family is eternally grateful. The family also wants to thank the community and Kelsey's Angels, and Shop N Save for their support of the family during her last weeks.

Kitty is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Corky Norman; her daughters, Kandi McKenzie and Keri Kalis; stepson, Paul Norman; son-in-law, Sean McKenzie; her four grandchildren, Quentin McKenzie, Alessandra McKenzie, Echo Hornback and Charlie Norman; her sister, Jenni Hindman; brother-in-law, Dwayne Hindman; brother, Marty Robbins; and extended family who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Vanbrocklin.

A Celebration of Kitty's Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Crystal Lake Golf Club, Beulah.

Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.

Arlene Santer

A Casual Open House in memory of Arlene Santer will occur from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at her home. All are invited. Call (319) 594-6560 with questions.