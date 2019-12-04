FRANKFORT-Colleen Pettengill, 85, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Maples Benzie County Medical Care Facility. She was born February 7, 1934, in Frankfort, the daughter of Mearl and Amanda Kerby.

Colleen and her husband, Ronald Pettengill, enjoyed 30 years of marriage until his passing, in 1985. After his passing, Colleen found love again with William Robinson, who was her lifelong partner for the past 30 years.

In her younger years, Colleen enjoyed going for rides, looking for deer and spending time outdoors mushroom hunting. Above everything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and was always eager to share stories with them about her times growing up. Her loving nature and feisty personality will be missed by her family.

Colleen is survived by her children: Ronald (Jeanne) Pettengill, of Lake Ann; Jim Pettengill, of Elberta; Heather Pettengill, of Bear Lake; and Shawn Pettengill, of Honor; her grandchildren: Keith (Theresa) Pettengill, Ashley Barrett, Asher Pettengill, Rea Pettengill, Charlie Pettengill and Zander Pettengill, her great-grandchildren: Dakota, Jaylin, Corbin, Kylie and Keiara; and her siblings: Ginny, Helen and Dan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Pettengill; nine siblings; and her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Her Life will be scheduled by her family at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.