Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis George "Curt" Roberts.

Curtis "Curt" George Roberts, 77, of Thompsonville, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at The Villa at Traverse Point. He was born May 8, 1941, in St. Charles, the son of Amassa Roberts and Margery Hicks.

Curt was raised by his stepfather, Frederick Spencer, who he very much looked up to. Early on in his adult life, he moved to Saginaw County and raised his family. The remainder of his life, after he retired, was spent in the Thompsonville area.

Curt found it worth pointing out that although he could be "gruff," his family made him so proud, and they were ALL deeply loved by him. Curt was not the type to judge, and was not really surprised by anything you may tell him. His blanket statement went something like this: "Well, I'm sure it ain't nothing I haven't heard or done before." He was a "Jack-of-all-trades" who enjoyed woodworking and had many friends. Curt loved to tell stories and jokes, and he cherished time spent with family and friends.

Curt was preceded in death by: his son, Rodney Roberts; his stepdad, Frederick Spencer; and by his mother, Margery Roberts.

Curt is survived by: his "lovely lady" of 54 years, Lavina Roberts (Passmore); his children, Lacal Roberts, Curtis George Roberts Jr., Rejhina Roberts, Margery Conrad, Corina Cooper, and Roxanne Roberts; and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Son Life Wesleyan Church, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.